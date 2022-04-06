Steam Deck Gets New Xbox Verified Games

The Steam Deck now supports a bunch of games from Xbox Game Studios. The Steam Deck is quickly becoming one of the most unique devices on the market, making it even more accessible to play massive AAA games on the go. Of course, the Nintendo Switch exists, but it’s not reliable for some of the major AAA games and doesn’t have the power one might hope for. There’s also cloud streaming on phones, but only a select amount of games work on it and the streaming capabilities are still ultimately a work-in-progress. But the Steam Deck has provided a solution, albeit an expensive solution.

Xbox has made a number of its first-party titles available on Steam Deck. Games like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5 have already been playable on Steam Deck, but the list is growing even more. Xbox has confirmed that Fable Anniversary, Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Killer Instinct, Kalimba, Halo: Spartan Strike, and Pixar: A Disney Pixar Adventure are all now verified and play great on Steam Deck. Minecraft Dungeons, Gears Tactics, Deadlight, and Halo: Spartan Assault are also playable, but not verified, meaning players may encounter some issues with them. Nonetheless, it’s still great to see this list growing. Xbox’s Phil Spencer has already noted his admiration of the Steam Deck, so perhaps Valve and Xbox will work more closely on the device in due time.

Valve is currently reviewing the entire Steam catalogue to try and make sure Steam Deck users can access a large majority of their library on the handheld device. Who knows how long it will take, how many games will end up being unavailable, and so on, but it’s a valiant effort nonetheless. God of War and Elden Ring, two massive titles and one of which was previously a PlayStation exclusive, are currently playable on the Steam Deck. Although it’s a rather expensive device, it’s arguably the best way to play premium games on the go and will likely only get better with time.

