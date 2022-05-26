Steam Deck Replacement Parts Now Officially Available from iFixit

✖

Tech companies aren't big on the idea of consumers being able to take apart and repair their products, and some of them actively make it difficult to do just that. However, it seems that's not the case for Valve with the Steam Deck. Prior to the system's launch, the company announced an official collaboration with iFixit to offer parts for the Steam Deck, as well as official repair guides. iFixit's website has revealed that a number of parts are now in stock for the Steam Deck, and while some of them have already sold out, there's with much more on the way.

"The Steam Deck team is very excited about this program. We designed Steam Deck to be repairable, and it just makes sense to us to work with iFixit to enable customers to repair and replace parts on their own," Valve said in a statement.

iFixit's website goes on to rate the ease of repairability for the Steam Deck, awarding it "a very respectable 7/10." The website points out a number of helpful features, such as modular thumbsticks and modular storage. The system loses points for its glued in battery, which will be difficult to replace based on its location. The Steam Deck also has capacitive touch cables and a USB-C port that have been soldered in place, both of which could easily be problematic for those looking to replace them.

While the Steam Deck isn't totally perfect from a repair standpoint, it's great to see a big company making it easier for consumers to fix their system. Gaming hardware is an expensive investment for most consumers, and people want to make sure their systems remain viable for as long as possible. Hopefully, Valve's move will convince other companies to make similar moves in the future! Readers interested in purchasing parts for the Steam Deck hardware can do so from iFixit's website right here.

What are your thoughts on this collaboration between Valve and iFixit? Do you hope to see other hardware manufacturers do the same?