Steam Deck Delayed by Valve

Valve today announced that the launch of the Steam Deck, the upcoming portable PC from the company, has been delayed by two months. The Steam Deck had previously been set to launch in December of this year, but with the new delay, the estimate is instead set for the Steam Deck to launch in February 2022.

“The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months,” the announcement of the delayed release date reads in part. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

“Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022,” the announcement continues. “This will be the new start date of the reservation queue—all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement.”

In general, and as the announcement indicates, this all seems to be a supply chain issue with producing the number of Steam Decks necessary rather than any other form of trouble. Valve had recently been showing off a number of different titles running on Steam Deck, as the portable PC uses the digital platform in its name to play video games.

The Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve’s website and is now scheduled to begin shipping in February 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

