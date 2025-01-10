New Steam Game From 2024 Now Free for Everybody

A Steam game from 2024 that only released back in November is now free for everybody. Unlike most Steam games given out for free there is no window of opportunity involved. The game, which used to cost money, is now permanently free. This isn’t the result of a free-to-play business model being implemented or any changes to the game. The Steam game is still the same game, now it is just free.

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out the free Steam game may encounter some problems though. According to the Steam listing of the game, Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” This doesn’t mean there are inherently any problems with the game on Steam Deck; it could run perfectly fine. However, within the realm of possibility is that it also has serious issues on Steam Deck, and it’s even possible it does not run on Steam Deck at all.

As for the free Steam game in question, it was released back on November 15, 2024 specifically by lone-wolf developer ABI-DOS Software. It was notably a debut release from the developer.

The game is fittingly called ABI-DOS, and apparently it is pretty good. Steam user reviews for it are “Very Positive.” This is thanks to a 96 percent approval rating across more than 100 individual reviews for the game.

Why is the fairly new release being made free? Well, the developer wants it to reach a wider audience, noting that sales so far have been “modest,” though enough to flip a profit. However, making money was never the target during development.

“This decision comes after modest sales during the first month and a half after release,” says the developer. “While the game was still profitable, financial gain was never my primary motivation (I have an independent job outside of game development). My true passion lies in creating Zach-like games with open-ended puzzles and intricate technical solutions. Now, my goal is to reach a wider audience. If significant revenue isn’t feasible, I’d much rather let more people experience and enjoy the game for free.”

As noted, while the game is now technically labeled as “free-to-play” on Steam, this is not a very accurate descriptor. The game is still the same, full game it was before this change, complete with absolutely no microtransactions at all.

“Build the most advanced operating system ever created! Can you master the fictional simulation language of this mind-bending machine,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Design circuits, automate UBITS (coloured mobile data blocks), and optimize your system. The Admin is always watching, and he’s not what he seems.”

