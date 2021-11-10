Steam Makes Popular Game Free to Download for 24 Hours

A popular game has been made free over on Steam courtesy of the developer and publisher of this game. The game is Beholder, and the catch is there’s a limited offer to capitalize on this offer. More specifically, Steam users have less than 24 hours to download the game, as it will return to its normal price of $10 tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. That said, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as little or as much as you want.

Beholder is a strategy game that debuted back in 2016 via developer Warm Lamp Games and publisher Alawar Premium. While the game didn’t light the world on fire critically when it was released, it has sold appreciably. Meanwhile, Steam users specifically seem to like it, with 91 percent of 18,196 user reviews reviewing the game positively, giving it a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating.

“Welcome to a grim dystopian future. A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead,” reads an official blurb about the game. “You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission…”

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this free offer, you should know the game supports both Mac and Linux. That said, you will need the following specs:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Pentium Dual CPU E2180 2.00GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 600M / ATI Radeon HD 5450 (1GB)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 1600 MB available space

