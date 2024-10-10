Upcoming Steam Game Is Free If You Download Within 24 Hours

An upcoming Steam game — which is to say, a Steam game not even out yet — is free to download right now, for the next 24 hours. How much the game will cost when it releases, we don’t know, but it won’t be free. It is only free until October 11 at 10 a.m. ET. What’s also unclear is when it will release, as the game is simply slated for a “2024” release. It is possible it will release once this free download period completes, but this isn’t specified one way or another. What we definitively know is the game is not out yet on Steam, but it can be downloaded early, for free.

The mystery free Steam game in question is called Unplagued from developer Euphoric Brothers, who is also serving as the publisher of the free Steam game. Those who have never heard of the developer, they have released a variety of games since debuting in 2021. To date, their best known work is Garten of Banban and its various sequels.

As for Unplagued, it is pitched as four-player multiplayer co-op medieval horror game. Like many popular new horror games with mutliplayer elements on Steam, it features proximity chat. Whether it is any good though, we don’t know, because there aren’t any Steam user reviews for the game yet.

“With a team of up to four companions, purge the plague infecting the procedurally generated medieval villages,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “The plague has already settled in the lands and the villagers and creatures residing within have mutated into horrors beyond imagination. Discover and collect ingredients and find the right combination to create the cure as you travel from village to village.”

As for whether the free Steam game supports the Steam Deck, we don’t know. The game’s Steam listing lists Steam Deck compatibility as “unknown.” So it could run well on Steam Deck, it could run terribly, or it may not run at all.

