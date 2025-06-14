Steam Game From 2024 Now Free for Everyone

A Steam game from 2024 is currently free for all Steam users on PC. This includes Steam Deck users, however, it is unclear if the game supports Steam Deck as its Steam listing says Steam Deck functionality is “Unknown.” To this end, it could run fine on the Steam Deck or not support the Valve machine at all. Unfortunately, we don’t know. What we do know is it costs nothing to find out between now and June 24, the latter being the date when this deal expires and the free Steam game reverts back to its normal price point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, this new free Steam game is actually an Early Access game, meaning it is not fully out yet. That said, it has been available on Steam in Early Access form since December 6, 2024. The new free Steam game is called What the Pak, and it is a “minigame-rush party game” from developers Wendigo Games and publisher Broken Lyre Entertainment. And according to Steam user reviews, the PC game — which normally costs $5.99 — is pretty good.

On Steam, the free PC game has a “Positive” rating thanks to 86 percent of user reviews rating the game positively. How many of these reviews are since the game became free on Steam, we don’t know, but this certainly could be inflating its numbers.

“Welcome to What the Pak,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Many mini-games are at your disposal, my lord… lady… captain? If you’re looking for a 3D party game with fast-paced gameplay, your search ends here. What the Pak is a minigame-rush party game that rewards fast play and parkour skills. Our little wannabe monsters don’t know the word ‘logic.’ When they see a cliff, they jump. When they see a crown, they steal it. When they see a bomb, they explode. If you want a carefree gaming experience like our little PAKs, join our ranks.”

Play video

“At first, I thought this was a cheap Fall Guys knockoff that would only be enjoyable for minimal time,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “However, upon playing, I soon found out this was not the case and got addicted quickly.”

For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam deals, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.