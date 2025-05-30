Steam Giving Away Xbox Game for Free

Steam is giving away an Xbox game for free for a limited time. More specifically, as of today, and until July 1, all Steam user can grab a 2020 Xbox Game Studios’ release for free. Unfortunately, for Steam Deck users the game is only listed as “Playable” rather than “Verified.” To this end, according to Valve, this means the game is functional on Steam Deck but may require various user inputs and configurations to get it to a desirable place on the handheld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, those on Steam Deck or just a normal PC can now download the PC version of Tell Me Why for free. Normally, to add the game to your Steam library costs $20. As for the game itself, Tell Me Why is an episodic adventure game from Xbox Game Studios and Dontnod Entertainment, the latter best known for the Life Is Strange series. The game debuted back in 2020 on the Xbox One and PC, and it has never been ported anywhere else, meaning it remains an Xbox One console exclusive.

Upon release, the PC version of Tell Me Why earned a 75 on Metacritic while the Xbox One version earned a 78. Meanwhile, it was notably nominated for Game for Impact at The Game Awards that year, a nomination it ended up capitalizing on by winning.

Coupling this, the PC game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, thanks to 82 percent of 13,761 user reviews rating the game positively. For those that don’t know, “Very Positive” is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those unfamiliar with it. “Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.”

Play video

Those that decide to check out Tell Me Why on PC now that it is free on Steam should expect a game that is about 9 to 11 hours on average. Those that like to play games to 100% completion rate will need more like 13 or 14 hours with the free Steam game though.

For more coverage on all things Steam and Steam Deck — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.