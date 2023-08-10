Steam Users Can Get Two Games for Free if They Act Quickly

Steam and Steam Deck users can currently grab two new games for free, but they will need to act quickly if they want to expand their library on the Valve platform free of charge. The first of the two free games is the less notable of the two and the one that is going to expire very soon. More specifically, Steam users can currently nab Unity of Command: Stalingrad Campaign for free. The catch is the deal comes the way of Fanatical. This isn't a problem as it only means you need to sign up for its newsletter to claim a free copy, however, the deal is expiring soon. Right now, it's still available, but by the time you read this the deal may have run its course.

As for Fanatical, it's a reputable and reliable site. How it works is they give you one of many Steam keys they have for said game. Normally, you'd need to fork over $10 for a Steam key of this game, but right now if you sign up for the newsletter you can get the game for free. And you don't need to stayed signed up. In fact, you can unsubscribe right after if you'd like.

On Steam, the 2012 release has over 700 user reviews, with 78 percent of these reviewing being positive. This gives the game from developer 2x2 Games a "mostly positive" Steam user review rating. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the game boasts a very solid score of 84.

"Unity of Command is an innovative and refreshing operational-level wargame that covers the entire 1942/43 Stalingrad Campaign on the Eastern Front," reads an official blurb about the game. "Playable from both the Axis and Soviet perspective, it strives to recreate the strategy, the forces involved and the general tension of that crucial period in World War II. Experience the highly fluid, enormously large battles of maneuver in a turn-based strategy setting. Take command in this mobile, back-and-forth sort of war where logistics and poor weather are often the decider, and defeat and victory are sometimes just a mile, or a day, apart."

The other free game comes from Steam directly, not Fanatical, and there's no timer on it. Released on August 2, Sludge Life: The BIG MUD Sessions is a game from Terri Vellmann and Doseone. Published by well-known indie game publisher, Devolver Digital, it currently has 19 user reviews, 100 percent of which are positive. In other words, it has a perfect score so far. That said, it's just a standalone demo for Sludge Life 2, so don't expect a ton of content from it.

"Sludge Life: The BIG MUD Sessions is a first-person / vandalism-centric adventure game that takes place between both Sludge Lifes," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "BIG MUD is about to record a track that could land him a DEAL, but the CIGGIES ran out and it's making him MAD ANXIOUS. Can you hook him up?"