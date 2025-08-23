Free Steam Game a Huge Hit With Over 200,000 Concurrent Players

A PC game that is completely free on Steam as a free-to-play game recently surpassed 200,000 concurrent players. More specifically, the free Steam game posted 201,930 concurrent players, which means it has cemented itself at 78th on the all-time Steam concurrent players chart. With over 100,000 games on Steam, this is an impressive achievement. What makes it even more impressive though is the fact that this has come eight months after the PC game’s December 2024 launch. Where most games are struggling to retain a player base after eight months, it is seemingly thriving.

The free Steam game in question is Delta Force from developer Team Jade and publisher TiMi Studio Group. The team-based tactical shooter did just get a new update, which perhaps contributed to this spike. It also just came to console, but this wouldn’t impact engagement on Steam. Whatever the case, while Delta Force has proven popular, it is also proving divisive among both new and old players.

Popular but Divisive

Many have been checking out Delta Force since its release, but its “Mixed” rating on Steam suggests it may have a hard time sustaining its player base over time. And considering Valve recently pushed an update that actually has resulted in a boost to many game’s user review scores, this is not ideal. To date, Delta Force has 54,743 user reviews with a 65 percent approval rating. This is not great, however, the bulk of negative reviews don’t mention the game’s quality, but issues of cheating and hacking currently plaguing the shooter. The good news is that this can be fixed — and Team Jade has confirmed it is working on solutions — but in the meantime it is ruining the experience for some players.

What Is Delta Force?

For those just learning about Delta Force, it is a team-based tactical shooter that offers three modes. One of these modes is large scale 32v32 combat that scratches a Battlefield itch for many shooter fans. In addition to this, it also has an extraction mode and a campaign based on the 2001 movie Black Hawk Down. It’s main appeal is its large scale battles though, something that has been missing in the absence of Battlefield the last few years. What it does not have is Steam Deck support. Many games have added Steam Deck support this year, including one of this year’s biggest games, but Delta Force remains unsupported on the handheld, and there is no word of this changing.

As a free-to-play game, it does have microtransactions, but the aforementioned duo say there is no pay-to-win element involved, and to be fair, the user reviews for the game on Steam echo this. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you checked out Delta Force?