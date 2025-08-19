The Game That Replaced Battlefield on PC is Now Available on Xbox & PS5

If you’re looking for something to play while waiting for Battlefield 6, a new shooter has released on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 that fills the void. There are no shortage of shooters out there right now. Call of Duty, Battlefield, Halo, Splitgate, Fortnite, and many others have all left their own unique marks on the ever-expanding genre, but sometimes these big franchises drop the ball and a competitor has to come in and scratch the itch fans have. In all honesty, that rarely ever works out for the competitor because it doesn’t have as much cache as an established brand. Just ask Ubisoft about what happened with X-Defiant, a game that intended to rival Call of Duty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nevertheless, if you’re a shooter fan, you’ve probably heard about a game called Delta Force sometime within the last year. It is very similar to Battlefield in that it has large scale maps with vehicles and high player counts. It’s a healthy mix between Battlefield and Call of Duty, as it’s missing some staples like destruction, but one can hardly expect that from a game that doesn’t have the financial backing of EA and the years of experience that the Battlefield team has under its belt.

Battlefield-like Shooter Delta Force Comes to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Following Battlefield 6 Beta

delta force

Delta Force came to PC last year and a console port has been in the works since then, but now, it’s finally here. While the release date for Delta Force on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 has been penciled in for a while, the timing has becoming really pivotal for the game. Its console release comes just two days after the conclusion of the record breaking Battlefield 6 beta and will likely fill a void for some players until at least October when the new Battlefield releases. What’s even better is that Delta Force is totally free to play, so it makes it extremely accessible for those who are looking for a large scale FPS game.

Delta Force more or less replaced Battlefield on PC last year, as fans didn’t respond well to Battlefield 2042. While the latter game has gotten better with time, it’s still not really the game that people wanted at launch and Delta Force used this as an opportunity to lure fans over to its game. Alternatively, Battlefield is still staying competitive. Even though Battlefield 2042 is far from a fan-favorite, the game has gotten a massive new update that adds new content and a free battle pass that lets you earn rewards for the full release of Battlefield 6.

Whether Delta Force can capture the console audience remains to be seen. Either way, competition breeds better games and it’s good for EA to be challenged. It’s looking like this could be Battlefield’s year to beat Call of Duty, but Delta Force will ensure there is still some pressure on Battlefield Studios to make a great game and not get complacent. Fans now have a free alternative to Battlefield, so it would be a mistake to churn out something bad and push fans into that direction.