New Free Steam Game Is One of the Best of 2025 So Far

There is a new free PC game available on Steam, and it may be one of the best free Steam games so far this year. There have been a metric ton of free games on Steam this year. While free games on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo eShop remain uncommon occurrences, there is at least one free Steam game every week. To be clear, free Steam game, in this case, is referring to a premium game that normally costs money being made free, often for a limited time, rather than a free-to-play game that is always free and usually is pack full of various monetization. That said, while there have been endless free Steam games this year, most have been filler and not very memorable. The latest though is much more noteworthy. It isn’t the latest and greatest game nor a big AAA release, but it is a decent indie game from 2020.

The new free Steam comes the way not directly from the Valve digital PC storefront, but via Fanatical, who has codes of the Steam game available for free for the next 48 hours. Not only does this offer expire on August 13, it is reliant on supply not running dry, which may be triggered before this expiration date. Right now though, supply remains available, letting PC users save $20 as the Steam game in question is normally $20. Is there a catch? Not really. All PC users interested need to do is sign up for the Fanatical newsletter, which is free and can be cancelled at anytime. Do this, and you will trigger the new deal, which is for Summer in Mara, a 2020 “cozy farming adventure” from developer Chibig, who debuted with the release five years ago. And it was a solid debut for the studio as evident by over 1,300 user reviews and a 76% approval rating.

First Time This Game Has Ever Been Free

This is the first this PC game has ever been free on Steam or anywhere else. And there’s a decent chance it will never be free again, especially anytime soon. And while its normal $20 price point may suggest a lack of content, it is actually a 20 to 30 hour game. Again, most of the free Steam games so far this year have not just been of a lesser quality, but far shorter than this.

Summer of Mara, as the name applies, is also a great game to cozy up with in the summer before fall arrives. And in particular, it is a great palette cleanser between major releases or a great complimentary game to play alongside a story-driven game as it is light on the narrative front. Similarly, it is also a great pair with an intense multiplayer game, offering up the nice contrast of relaxation.

Steam Deck Compatibility

Right now, Summer of Mara Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” To this end, it could run perfectly on the Steam or not run at all. Chances are though, it is somewhere between these two extremes and will require some tinkering from Steam Deck owners. The good news is Steam Deck users don’t have to pay anything to find out.

