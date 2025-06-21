New Steam Game Just Released This Week Is Completely Free

A new Steam game just released on the Valve storefront this week is completely free. And according to Steam user reviews for the PC game, it is pretty good. At the moment of writing, the new free Steam game has a 94 percent approval rating among Steam users. Of course, it could be argued that it being free inflates this rating, however, it being free also means it will attract a wider range of players with varying levels of interest, which actually can hurt its rating, something we have seen plenty of times in the past. In the past, games have been made free and their user review scores have actually lowered.

The new free Steam game in question is called Down the Rabbit Hole Flattened, which takes the 2020 VR game, Down the Rabbit Hole, and makes it 2D and playable beyond VR. That said, where Down the Rabbit Hole costs $20, Down the Rabbit Hole Flattened is free. Interestingly though, both have 94 percent Steam User Review ratings. Also like the original, this new free version of the game was developed by Cortopia Studios and published by Beyond Frames.

“Down the Rabbit Hole is an adventure that takes place in Wonderland prior to Alice’s arrival,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “You will discover a girl in search of her lost pet, Patches, that has wandered into Wonderland. Guide her as she moves through the mysterious world. But which way should she go? You control the girl’s fate by plotting her journey through an immersive diorama that wraps around you. Through the game’s many twists and turns, you will find yourself exploring the most wondrous corners of Wonderland, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices about the story along the way.”

Those that decide to check out Down the Rabbit Hole Flattened because it is free on Steam should expect to sit down with the PC game for about 2-3 hours as it is a 2-3 hour long game. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck should be aware that the game’s Steam listing notes that Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.”

As for why the game is free on Steam, it is probably because not many are going to be paying for a 2D version of a more niche VR game from 2020. More than this though, it is likely to promote the new release of its follow-up, Escaping Wonderland, which also came to Steam this week.

