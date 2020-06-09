Steam Makes Nostalgic 2005 Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Steam has made another game completely free to own, but the offer is only available for a very limited time. As you may know, developers and publishers have been making their games free to download on Steam right and left lately. The wave initially began in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, largely to encourage gamers to stay home during the pandemic, and it appears this wave is still going strong, because developers and publishers are still making their games free at a higher rate than normal.

The latest Steam freebie is Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2, which will be available to download for free until June 15. After this, it will return to its normal price of $2.

For those that don't know: Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 came to Steam last year via Tate Multimedia. However, the game originally debuted on the scene back in 2005 via the PC, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, and PS2 as the sequel to 2000's Kao the Kangaroo.

Upon release, the game failed to light the world on fire, critically or commercially, but it's part of a nostalgic series for many, who will undoubtedly be happy to pick up on the free.

"Play as Kao! The cutest and bravest kangaroo of all video games returns in this digital version of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2," reads an official pitch of the game. "Experience the joy of playing a classic 3D single-player platformer filled with various challenges, including fighting, racing, and solving puzzles. Bounce through 25 levels set in 5 unique, colorful worlds to rescue your animal friends captured by the evil Hunter and his henchmen!"

It's important to note that this is a free download, not a free trial or limited time demo. Once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever. However, you have to download the game during the aforementioned period.

