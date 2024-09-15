New FPS On Steam You Never Heard of Has a 99% Rating

A first-person shooter on Steam flying under the radar of many is apparently really good, or at least that is what Steam user reviews suggest. The Steam game in question is called I Am Your Beast from developer Strange Scaffold, a niche developer that has been making smaller, experimental games since 2021. They are best known for 2023's El Paso, Elsewhere, another game the vast majority Steam users have never heard of or played.

I Am Your Beast has been on Steam since September 10, and since then it has racked up exactly 457 user reviews. 99% of these user reviews are positive. That's a very high percentage that most games never come close to achieving. To this end, there are only two negative reviews for the game, one of which cites too much screen shaking.

Screen shaking seems to be essential to the style though in this revenge thriller FPS where you are being hunted down by military-industrial complex, but of course you are the only doing the killing.

"I Am Your Beast is a shortform covert revenge thriller FPS about getting hunted across the North American wilderness by the military-industrial complex – and turning the tables," reads an official description of the game. "You are secret agent Alphonse Harding. Retired for six years, you've been asked to complete 'one last job', one too many times. Declining your latest mission sets in motion a furious guerilla war between you and the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) that litters the forest with bodies and bullet casings. Break your opponents. Use their own equipment against them. Duck into your tunnel network before enemy forces zero in on your location. Repeat."

"A cathartic, empowering, FPS gem," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "Playing this gets me hype beyond belief. Everything about this game is so simple, but so satisfying. It's just the right amount of challenge without getting too frustrating. Usually, speed-based, race the clock games don't get me hooked. But, this one sunk its talons right in and didn't let go until I 100%'d."

Those interested in getting in over the over-the-top murder simulator can currently save 10 percent on the game thanks to a launch window discount that is live until September 24. This means rather than pay $19.99, you only have to pay $17.99. As for Steam Deck support, the game's Steam listing makes no mention of support for the handheld or lack thereof.