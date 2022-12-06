New Steam Top Seller Is One of the Most Influential Games Ever

One of the most influential games of all-time has today finally landed on Valve's Steam platform for PC, and perhaps as expected, it has immediately become the marketplace's top-selling title. For the better part of the past month, Steam's "Top Sellers" chart has been dominated by that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while this isn't a massive shock given the ever-popular nature of Call of Duty, a game that originally launched all the way back in 2006 has proven to be an even bigger hit for the time being.

As of today, Dwarf Fortress has launched on Steam for the first time ever. Originally released in an alpha state over 16 years ago, Dwarf Fortress is an indie construction and management sim that has been lauded by numerous developers around the globe. While Dwarf Fortress might not be as familiar to mainstream audiences, it has gone on to influence games like Minecraft, Prison Architect, RimWorld, and many, many others. Not to mention, it has also received a number of different awards and accolades over the past decade. Despite having been such a pivotal title in the PC space, though, a native version for Windows PC has never been released in this manner until now.

Although Dwarf Fortress has been in the zeitgeist for quite some time, it's clear that fans were still ready and willing to buy the game as it came to Steam today. The moment it landed on Steam, Dwarf Fortress immediately became the #1 selling title on the entire platform topping the likes of Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Modern Warfare 2. And as of this article's publishing, it's the 34th most-played game on Steam as well. By all accounts, Bay 12 Games has to be thrilled with this trajectory so far.

And if you'd like to learn more about Dwarf Fortress, you can check out the game's official description from Steam below.

"The legendary Dwarf Fortress is now on Steam! Build a fortress and try to help your dwarves survive, despite threats of starvation, dragons, and madness.

In this complex construction/management/roguelike simulation, every generated world brings a unique challenge, whether it's dwarves with their own simulated personalities or aquifers. Observe what makes your civilization fall into eventual decline, and learn for next time… until something else inevitably goes wrong. The combat model includes skills, body parts, material properties, aimed attacks, wrestling, pain, nausea, various poison effects, and much more."