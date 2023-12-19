Viral Steam Game Finally Coming to Consoles

A popular game on Steam that has become quite viral since its launch back in 2022 is finally heading to consoles. Generally speaking, it's not that unusual to see various games land on PC first before making the transition to other platforms. In recent history, this has been seen with games like Baldur's Gate 3, Rogue Legacy 2, and Valheim. Now, this same release pattern will be playing out once again with a title that may have previously caught your eye.

Announced by developer and publisher Two Star Games recently, the first-person survival-horror game Choo-Choo Charles is set to come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms beginning as early as this week. Released on Steam at the end of last year, Choo-Choo Charles pits players against an evil, spider-like train named Charles. Players are tasked with traversing through an open-world and fighting back against Charles while riding on their own train that comes with a mounted gatling gun. The game's outlandish concept has led to it being circulated a lot on social media and YouTube. It has has also been generally well-received by players as it has garnered an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam.

As for the launch plans with Choo-Choo Charles, it's set to come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 in a mere two days on December 21. Those on Nintendo Switch will have to wait a bit longer, however, as this port won't arrive until next month on January 18. Until then, if you'd like to see more of what Choo-Choo Charles entails, you can find the game's official trailer and description attached below.

Choo-Choo Charles

"Choo-Choo Charles is a survival horror, open world, shooter game. Navigate an island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil sentient train that terrorizes your home. Charles is hungry; don't be his next meal.

In Choo-Choo Charles you're given the task of eradicating a monster known by the locals as 'Charles'. Nobody knows where he came from, but they know why; to eat the flesh of puny humans. You have a small yellow train, with a map, mounted machine gun, and an exquisite collection of bobble-heads on the dashboard. You'll use this train to get from place to place, while you complete missions for the townspeople, or loot scraps from around the island. Over time you'll use your scraps to upgrade your train's speed, armor, and damage. You'll grow your arsenal, and (hopefully) become an unstoppable force, ready to take on the great and mighty Charles."