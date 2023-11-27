Steam Deal Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $1

A new Steam deal that comes the way of Humble Bundle, provides one of the best games of all time for just $1. Better yet, when you buy a Steam Code for the game for $1 through Humble Bundle, the proceeds will go to charity. More specifically, proceeds will go to the Child's Play Charity. So far, the offer has raised $9,554 for this charity. As for the mystery game, it's Telltale Games' The Walking Dead, or at least the first season, aka the iconic season.

Released in 2012, The Walking Dead boasts a wide range of Metacritic scores that vary depending on the episode and the platform, with the highest score being a 94. And as Wikipedia notes, not only was it nominated for many end-of-the-year awards in 2012, but it won many of these awards, including some Game of the Year awards. To this end, Wikipedia also notes it's often cited as one of the best games ever made based on various criteria. Of course, this point is a bit more contentious, but there is no doubting its influence and impact it had on the industry, bringing back to relevance both episodic gaming and its choose-your-own adventure gameplay.

Unlike subsequent installments in the series, the first season requires no previous knowledge. You can jump right into it, and you don't need to play any of the follow-ups after it. In fact, according to player data, most who played the first season never touched any of the following seasons, which are not as acclaimed or popular. The first season stands by itself for those who chose to play it and only it.

"The Walking Dead is a five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman's award-winning comic book series," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell."

It's unclear how long this deal is available. Humble Bundle notes this is part of the Black Friday sale it's been running, but we are obviously a few days past Black Friday and it's still live. How long this will last though, we don't know. It's possible it will disappear after Cyber Monday, but this is just speculation.