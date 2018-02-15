Steam Lunar New Year Sale Now Live With Tons of Savings on Big Titles

Many gamers and developers alike are celebrating the Chinese New Year in various ways to bring in the Year of the Dog on a good note. Steam is not one to be left out, and they are hosting their own Lunar New Year celebration with tons of fantastic titles on sale now! You’re going to want to act fast though, because the sale is on from now until February 19th with thousands of epic games at fantastic prices!

Whether you’re craving a new single-player adventure, or looking to get your Sims on; there are tons of different types of titles available at a much lower cost. Let’s break it down with some of our favourites!

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a whopping 50% off! About the game:

An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic American locations, equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of Nazi soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

Nioh

Nioh is on sale now for 30%, which is the complete edition of the game:

Ready to die? Experience the newest brutal action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo Games. In the age of samurai, a lone traveler lands on the shores of Japan. He must fight his way through the vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that infest the land in order to find that which he seeks.

The Complete Edition contains the full game, as well as the three expansions with additional story chapters: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End.

Dragon of the North

This expansion opens up the Tohoku region, where the “one-eyed dragon” Date Masamune is secretly gathering spirit stones.

Defiant Honor

Fight your way through the Siege of Osaka’s winter campaign as you follow the story of one of Japan’s greatest generals from the Warring States period, the brave Sanada Yukimura.

Bloodshed’s End

Join the summer campaign of the Siege of Osaka as the Warring States period draws to a close in this, the final chapter of William’s tale.

Steam Exclusive Bonus

Enjoy wearing the “Dharmachakra Kabuto,” a helmet exclusive to the Steam version of Nioh! You can claim yours by selecting “Boons” from a shrine.

Life is Strange

The Life is Strange franchise is 75% off for the original game series, with the prequel set at a whopping 46% off! Here’s a little backstory on both franchises:

Life is Strange

Life is Strange is an award-winning and critically acclaimed episodic adventure game that allows the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future.

Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price. The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

Divinity Original Sin 2

This game isn’t as discounted as the rest, and that’s because it’s still fairly recent after launch. That hasn’t stopped me from bragging about this game every chance I get and if there’s one recommendation you take from this list, let it be Divinity Original Sin II:

The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.

Choose your race and origin. Choose from 6 unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests, or create your own as a Human, Lizard, Elf, Dwarf, or Undead. All choices have consequences.

Unlimited freedom to explore and experiment. Go anywhere, talk to anyone, and interact with everything! Kill any NPC without sacrificing your progress, and speak to every animal. Even ghosts might be hiding a secret or two…

The next generation of turn-based combat. Blast your opponents with elemental combinations. Use height to your advantage. Master over 200 skills in 12 skill schools. But beware – the game’s AI 2.0 is our most devious invention to date.

Up to 4 player online and split-screen multiplayer. Play with your friends online or in local split-screen with full controller support.

Game Master Mode: Take your adventures to the next level and craft your own stories with the Game Master Mode. Download fan-made campaigns and mods from Steam Workshop.

4K Support: an Ultimate 4K experience pushing RPGs into a new era!

That’s not all:

In no way is that even a portion of the awesome deals discounted right now. As mentioned earlier, there are thousands of games with an impressive price drop during the Lunar New Year sale event. There are sports titles, RPGs, sidescrollers, racing games, simulators, and more. Don’t miss out on the epic savings, and please – I’ll say it again, don’t miss out on Divinity Original Sin II. I just really, really love that game and I can’t recommend it enough!

The Lunar New Year Event is going on now exclusively on Steam from February 15th – February 19th. Happy gaming, PC gamers!