Steam Users Are Getting Even More Daily Deals Now

Steam is the most popular game store and launcher on PC, boasting a wide variety of games and an easy-to-use UI. Valve has made numerous updates to Steam, improving it and making it more accessible for developers and players. One of the main aspects the gaming community loves about Steam is the revolving events and sales the platform hosts, giving access to game demos and discounted titles. While these have been frequent, a new announcement by Valve has fans excited for what is to come. The Daily Deal program has been a massive success for Steam and fans, earning the company more money and giving players more titles to enjoy on sale. But it appears this program is about to get even better.

In January 2024, Steam launched the Daily Deal promotions by introducing four daily deals on different games. This increased the number of daily game sales from two, and it appears Steam will be further increasing the number of games available through Daily Deals.

On February 26th, Steam announced it would further increase the number of Daily Deals from four to six. With more titles on sale daily, players will be able to access new games at a discounted rate. Furthermore, it will help Steam create a more personalized and diverse shopping experience for players. The announcement was made with this statement:

“Beginning in January 2024, we started running four simultaneous Daily Deal promotions, with Steam prioritizing which two will be shown first to any given user based on that user’s gameplay and their Steam preferences (for more on how this works, see below).

In the past year, we found running four spots instead of two is largely additive, and it lets Steam better match the right game with the right player. Because of this, we’re expanding the Daily Deals program to support six titles per day, allowing us to shine a spotlight on more games while giving us a deeper pool of offers to select from and connect with the right users as they view the homepage and any other locations where the Daily Deal appears.”

Steam further detailed how the algorithms would prioritize and display the Daily Deals based on each user’s gameplay history, library, and Steam profile data. The goal is to ensure players see the games they enjoy and encourage them to expand their library. Moving to a more personalized approach instead of a set of generic deals makes the displayed titles more relevant.

Steam is continuing to make innovations and improvements across the board. The Steam Deck has been a massive success, and rumors have swirled over a new Steam console. By increasing the Daily Deals to six spots, Steam provides an even greater selection of offers, ultimately improving the platform’s ability to connect users with the games they love. Additionally, this keeps the experience fresh and relevant by rotating what games are on sale and giving more opportunities to see games that may have gone unnoticed.