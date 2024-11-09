New Game on Steam Has a Perfect 100% Score

A new game released on Steam this week has a perfect 100% score with Steam users. The sample size of reviews right now is somewhat small, limited to 73, but each and every single of these reviews rates the game positively. Whether the Steam game in question will be able to maintain this perfect score, remains to be seen, but it is an impressive start to life for the title.

As for whether or not it supports Steam Deck, we don’t know. The game’s Steam listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” This simply means Valve has not tested the game yet and rendered a verdict about compatibility. This could change in the future, but until then expect potential hiccups running the game on Steam Deck.

As for the mystery new Steam release, it is an adventure game called Death of the Reprobate from lone wolf developer Joe Richardson, who you may know from his previous work, 2020’s The Procession to Calvary, 2017’s Four Last Things, and 2016’s The Preposterous Awesomeness of Everything.

“Immortal John is dying. As his last surviving heir, you have been summoned to hear his dying wish,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those unfamiliar with it. “Will he ask you to avenge his death!? To murder all those who have wronged him!!? To bring to fruition his life long plan to topple the ruling elite from within, shattering the balance of power, and ultimately saving the world!!!? Or will he simply ask you to stop being such a shit?”

Those interested in this new Steam release can currently buy it for 10 percent off, which means pay $11.69 rather than the standard $12.99 asking price. That said, this deal is only available until November 18.

What should be taken into consideration though is the fact that the game is quite short. To this end, it will take most users a couple hours, with some variance depending on how good you are at puzzles. To this end, it can actually be beaten in less than an hour.

