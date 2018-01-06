Fallen Legion+ Launches on PC with an Awesome Bundle & Trailer

Can’t contain yourself amid all the new year hype surrounding the Final Fantasy franchise? While players wait for that sweet Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta, they’ll find plenty of Final Fantasy-eqsue action in the Fallen Legion series. The game series officially launched on PC earlier this week, opening up the gorgeous franchise to a brand new audience.

The games — titled Sins of an Empire and Flames of Rebellion — are already out for the Playstation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Sins of an Empire follows a heroine known as Princess Cecille as she attempts to restore glory to her kingdom and take back the throne. Flames of Rebellion puts players in the shoes of scorned rebel Legatus Laendur, who also aims to take back what was stolen from him by the Empire.

Here’s what players can expect to accomplish in the games, per the official listing:

A Legion Under Your Command – Control four characters simultaneously and master devastating combo attacks in furious real-time battles.

Ascend to the throne – While clashing with rebel armies, you must make split second decisions on how to rule your kingdom. Will you side with the mercenary Prime Legion, palatine Council of Princes or cabalistic March Congress?

Magnificent 2D artwork – From the fangs on the game’s menacing manticore to each brick in Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

The series was developed by YummyYummyTummy games, known for its imaginative design and innovative takes on classic game genres. The studio has produced games for mobile, PlayStation, Wii U and more in the past, and Fallen Legion is easily one of its most popular titles.

Fallen Legion+, which contains both Sins of an Empire and Flames of Rebellion, is available to play now on Steam. At the moment, the full bundle is 20% off, so now might be the perfect time to grab it.