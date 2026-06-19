SEGA Game with Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews Is Fully Free to Play For a Limited Time

SEGA is perhaps best known for its iconic blue hedgehog, Sonic. And of course, for its retro games and consoles. But SEGA also publishes one of the best strategy management series out there. I’m speaking, of course, about the iconic Two Point management simulation series, which began back in 2018 with the launch of Two Point Hospital. Since then, developer Two Point has made a name for itself in the management sim space. And starting today, they’re letting Steam gamers experience their most recent hit, Two Point Museum, for free.

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Two Point Museum came out in 2025 and is currently available on all major platforms. I had the pleasure of sinking far too many hours into it on Switch 2 last year. So, I feel safe in saying that the game has well earned its Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam. The developer behind this beloved series, Two Point, is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary. And in honor of that milestone, they’ve made Two Point Museum entirely free to play on Steam from now until June 22nd at 1 PM ET. If you ever miss the days of playing Rollercoaster Tycoon or have even slightly enjoyed a management sim, you’re going to want to take advantage of this.

Two Point Museum Launches Steam Free Weekend & Biggest-Ever Discount

Courtesy of Two Point Studios and SEGA

Two Point Museum puts players in charge of their very own museum. You’ll curate exhibits, send staff on semi-dangerous expeditions to acquire new artifacts, and strive to keep the customers happy. All of this is underscored by the witty humor that has made Two Point a staple name in the world of cozy management games. Since it launched in October 2025, Two Point Museum has received 10 free updates adding new content and quality-of-life improvements. Most notably, this includes a new museum location to run and expeditions into the digital world of the Digiverse.

Now, you have a chance to see if the humor and strategic management mechanisms are your cup of tea without spending a dime. To play Two Point Museum on Steam for free, simply head to the game’s Steam page. Then, click the “Play Game” green button just below the game description. This will let you add Two Point Museum to your Steam library, where you can download and play to your heart’s content until the free weekend ends on June 22nd. If you’re anything like me, you should probably just go ahead and clear your calendar for the next few days, because you’re not going to want to put this one down.

Like any free weekend trial on Steam, you will need to buy the game when the trial period ends if you want to keep playing. But Two Point Studios and SEGA are also offering up the biggest discount to date on the cozy game. From now until June 25th, Two Point Museum is 33% off on Steam, making the full game just over $20 USD. Even better for those who prefer consoles, this discount is also available on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Xbox. So while you can’t enjoy the free weekend on console, you can snag Two Point Museum for its best price yet.

This is just the beginning of Two Point’s birthday celebrations. The team is also hosting a livestream in honor of the milestone, where they are showcasing the iconic games and even dropping a few teasers for what’s next. You can catch up on that Twitch stream at the official TwoPointStudios account. With any luck, they’ll drop some hints about the next game in the series.

Will you be taking advantage of the Two Point Museum free weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!