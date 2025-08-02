3 PC Games Now Free on Steam for 48 Hours Only

Not one, not two, but three premium PC games are currently free on Steam, but the deal for all three Steam games is set to expire on August 4. In other words, Steam users have roughly 48 hours to grab the PC games for free. Per usual, the Steam Deck compatibility of these new free Steam games is all over the place. One is Steam Deck Verified, while the other is listed as “Playable,” and then one is listed as “Unknown.”

The most notable of these new free Steam games is perhaps Kitchen Wars simply for the fact it is a new 2025 PC game that was just released back in April of this year. Released by Silent Owl, Perfect Gen, and GrabTheGames, it is a fast-paced party game that supports two to eight players. And normally it costs $4.99. To date, it has 86 percent approval rating on Steam.

The catch with this one is that this is actually a Steam Early Access game, so it is not fully out yet. Unsurprisingly, this is the free Steam game with “Unknown” Steam Deck compatibility.

In addition to this, a 2023 top-down roguelike bullet hell called Dracomaton has also been made free on Steam. Released by Gun Jumpers, Dracomaton boasts a 97 percent approval rating, with very few non-positive reviews. It also normally costs $4.99.

The third and final free Steam game is arcade racer Barro GT, which is actually the most popular of the three PC games. Released in 2022 by SC Jogos, it has nearly 600 user reviews, and an 84 percent approval rating across these reviews. Like the other two new free Steam games, it is normally $4.99. Meanwhile its Steam Deck compatibility is “Playable.”

Dracomaton

Play video

About: Dracomaton is a top-down roguelike bullet hell where you swap between multiple playstyles on the fly. Equip yourself with various Forms that have different strengths and weaknesses, OR Mod existing Forms with the characteristics of other ones!

Kitchen Wars

Play video

About: Kitchen Wars is an action-packed game where players of 1-8 players aim to sabotage each other’s restaurants while keeping their customers satisfied. Use weapons, steal chairs, throw items, level up to unlock boosters, and have a blast!

Barro GT

Play video

About: Barro GT is the new generation of Barro, now with a new style of race tracks but, with the good old toy car/ go kart arcade style!

