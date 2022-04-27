Steam Makes Two Elder Scrolls Games Completely Free

✖

Valve's Steam platform for PC just made two games in the Elder Scrolls series completely free to download for all users. By all accounts, Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series is one of the most popular in the history of gaming. However, most fans aren't familiar with the first couple of entries in the franchise as the series didn't really gain widespread appeal until The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Luckily, if you're someone who hasn't played the first two installments for yourself, you can now give them a try without having to pay a dime.

As of today, Steam has made both The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall available to download at no cost. Arena, which is the first installment in the franchise, was released all the way back in 1994, which means that it's pretty aged by today's standards. Daggerfall then ended up launching two years later in 1996 and expanded on many of the ideas seen in Arena. It wasn't until six years later in 2002 that Morrowind then came to Xbox and PC and made the RPG franchise a staple of the genre.

So why is Steam making these Elder Scrolls titles free in the first place? Well, this is actually the first time that either game has ever come to Steam. Even though other entries in the series like Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim have been available on Steam for years, the first two Elder Scrolls games have never landed on the platform. With Bethesda now transferring its library of games to Steam in order to retire the Bethesda Launcher, both Arena and Daggerfall have now finally landed on Valve's popular marketplace. And to celebrate the occasion, Bethesda has just decided to give out these titles for free.

