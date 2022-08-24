Steam Gets New Top Seller After Big Announcement

Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen a new game rocketing to the top of the sales chart after a massive announcement took place within the past day. As of this week, developer Bungie finally revealed the first major details of Ligthfall, which is the next major expansion for Destiny 2 that is slated to arrive in early 2023. And while it might not seem like a big deal for Destiny 2 to be getting another major piece of DLC, clearly, fans are already buying the expansion in droves.

As of this moment, pre-orders for Destiny 2: Lightfall have been so substantial that the expansion has become the top-selling game across all of Steam. Despite being over five months away from launch, a number of Destiny 2 players have quickly run over to Steam to throw their money down for Lightfall right now. And if that wasn't surprising enough on its own, the version of Lightfall that happens to be appearing at the top of the Steam charts is the $99.99 edition which includes the game's annual pass. Meanwhile, the base version of Lightfall isn't even ranked in the top 20 on Steam.

What makes Destiny 2: Lightfall's jump to the top of the Steam charts even more impressive is that it has also surpassed the sales of the Steam Deck. For those that pay attention to Steam's "Top Sellers" section, the Steam Deck is often always in the top spot. Even when a new game comes along that blows up on Steam, the Steam Deck tends to remain above most software due to the fact that the "Top Sellers" list is organized by revenue rather than units sold. As such, for Destiny 2: Lightfall to currently be appearing above the Steam Deck gives you a better idea of just how many people are pre-ordering it.

