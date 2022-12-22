Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7

What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.

Made available as part of one package, Valve has offered up the "Valve Complete Pack" to Steam users who are looking to buy a number of the developer's most popular games of all-time. This bundle contains the entirety of the Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Portal franchises, among many others, and only costs $6.54 in total. To put in context just how incredible this sale is, typically, these games would all cost $145.82 if purchased together at their normal values, which makes this a 96% discount.

Here's every game included in the Valve Complete Pack:

Half-Life

Half-Life: Blue Shift

Half-Life: Opposing Force

Half-Life 1: Source

Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2: Episode One

Half-Life 2: Episode Two

Portal

Portal 2

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Team Fortress Classic

Team Fortress 2

Day of Defeat

Day of Defeat: Source

Deathmatch Classic

Ricochet

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero

Counter-Strike: Source

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

The Lab

It's obviously worth noting that some of the games in this bundle (Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike: GO, DOTA 2) are typically free-to-play in the first place, so they haven't technically been discounted at all. Furthermore, not every Valve game has been included in this collection despite being dubbed the "Complete Pack". Notably, 2020's VR experience Half-Life: Alyx has been left out here alongside a number of other games that are a bit less notable. Still, even with these omissions, it's hard to see this discount as being anything other than stellar.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this deal as part of the Steam Winter Sale for yourself? Or do you happen to already own all of these classic Valve games? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.