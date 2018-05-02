Steam Hosting Its Own Star Wars May the 4th Sale

As if the just-announced GOG sale and the PlayStation Network sale aren’t enough to celebrate the Star Wars May the 4th “holiday,” now Steam is getting in on the action.

The Valve-owned PC gaming website has announced its own special sale surrounding the series, with a number of deals on hit PC titles, including some classic favorites that you can pick up for dirt cheap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you really want to get all the bargains at once, there’s a Star Wars Complete Collection you can get, going for $76.16 and featuring over 20 games, including Star Wars: Galactic Commando, Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes and Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars, amongst other titles.

Not bankrolling that much free cash? The Star Wars Classic Collection may be more your speed, featuring a number of old-school favorites for just over $20.

The Star Wars X-Wing bundle is also available, with four of the X-Wing/TIE Fighter games going for $11.96.

The Jedi Knight bundle is a steal, going for just under $9 and featuring five action packed games, including Dark Forces and the Jedi Knight titles.

If it’s individual games you’re after, here’s the rundown:

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $3.39

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords- $3.39

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic- $3.39

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II- $6.79

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition- $6.79

Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars- $7.99

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga- $7.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $9.99

Star Wars: Republic Commando- $3.39

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy- $3.39

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast- $3.39

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II- $2.03

Star Wars: Dark Forces- $2.03

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith- $1.01

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga- $2.03

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire- $2.03

Star Wars: Rebellion- $2.03

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition- $3.99

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition- $3.99

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Balance of Power- $3.99

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance- $3.99

Star Wars: Starfighter- $2.39

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes- $6.79

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I & II- $3.99

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D- $3.99

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball- $4.99

The sale wasn’t given an end date, but you’ll at least through May 4th to pick them up!