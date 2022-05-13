Steam Client Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Steam has released a new client update that provides a number of different fixes and tweaks. Notably, there are a number of Steam Cloud improvements included as well as some minor fixes to performance with the platform's library of apps. The Steam client update is separate and distinct from the Steam Deck update this week, though some of the updates to the client apply to the Steam Deck as well.

You can check out the full patch notes for the latest Steam client update, straight from the source, below:

General

Fixed Steam Chat, game properties and certain other browser popup windows not rendering initially on Windows

Updated currency format of wallet balance in Russian ruble and South African rand

Improved currency formatting in a few places including the Steam Wallet balance display to better match the way those currencies are displayed on the store

Library

Greatly improved performance when opening app details for games with lots of DLC, like Rocksmith 2014

Fixed mini-profiles not showing on hover in Friends Who Play section

Added Steam Deck compatibility options to dynamic collections

Steam Cloud

Fixed failing to backup/restore game files on user change or app-compatibility change in some cases where the game file location and the Steam backup location are on different volumes

Fixed case when a local file timestamp changes, but the file itself is unmodified, so that we don't create a file conflict unnecessarily

Fixed condition causing unknown file timestamps in Cloud Conflict dialog, and fixed the dialog to display "Unknown" in any remaining cases where the timestamp isn't available

Fixed sync error for games which have converted Cloud-saved files into directories

Fixed Cloud sync for some games with slightly malformed cross-platform Steam Cloud sync settings

Fixed to no longer leave game saves in place from previous Steam users for most games that use the AutoCloud feature. This behavior was considered the safest path, however it gave the appearance that game files were getting shared/colliding between Steam accounts. Now, those files will be moved (instead of copied) to the safe local backup location Steam uses when the account changes.

Steam Overlay

Fixed corruption on some Vulkan applications on Intel Xe GPUs

Remote Play

Open the on-screen keyboard if the game calls the ShowGamepadTextInput() Steamworks API while streaming to Steam Deck

SteamNetworkingSockets

Fixed a bug causing servers using FakeIP to not be listed in the server browser

Fixed a bug which could cause poor performance and asserts if packet loss was extremely high

macOS

Fixed cases where install preallocation would create larger files than necessary

Linux

Fixed an issue where updating graphics drivers would re-download media pre-caching files

Fixed the file picker extension filters not appearing when selecting Library custom art

Fixed adding non-Steam shortcuts with spaces in the path

Added home and mounted drive paths to the file picker quick bar

Added the ability for the file picker to remember the previous location when selecting Library custom art

As noted above, the new Steam client update is now available. It will have likely automatically downloaded for most users. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital distribution platform in general right here.