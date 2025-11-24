Steam’s Newest Big RPG Getting Steam Deck Support

The Steam Deck has quickly become a fan-favorite console. Having the option to take PC games on the go is huge for Steam players, especially with all the sales that frequently happen on the platform. However, every game doesn’t launch with Steam Deck support, making it hit-or-miss if you can take your shiny new game with you on your commute. Unfortunately, Where Winds Meet, one of 2025’s hottest RPGs, did not launch with Steam Deck support. Thankfully, the developers at Everstone Studio recently revealed that they have heard fan demands and are currently working on getting the RPG ready for the handheld device.

Where Winds Meet launched a week ago and immediately became something of a sensation on Steam. The free-to-play action-adventure RPG has already hit over 250,000 concurrent players on the platform and is currently sitting at a “Very Positive” user review score. However, it launched without Steam Deck support, something that could bring even more players into the fold.

Recently, the developers at Everstone Studio posted a new update on Steam, which details many of the changes they’ve either implemented or are planning to add soon. Among those updates is the promise that the team is working to add Steam Deck compatibility. They don’t give a firm release date for that support, but do say it’s coming “over the next two months.”

Alongside the Steam Deck support, Where Winds Meet fans can expect “optimized multi-timezone display, split outfit customization, PS5 Pro support for PSSR, enhanced audio experience, and more.” They’re also looking into optimizing multilingual localization, further PS5 compatibility, and multi-character creation features.

That’s just the next few months. Everstone Studio plans to continue to listen to fans as it works to continue Where Winds Meet‘s ongoing journey. And that’s important because Where Winds Meet is essentially a single-player MMO. Everstone needs to continue giving players reasons to jump in, but first, the team must iron out all of the technical issues. Once those are locked down, we’ll likely see them push out even more content as they try to monetize their massive playerbase.

If you want a full breakdown of all of the changes Everstone Studio has made to Where Winds Meet so far, check out the full update notes below.

Image courtesy of Everstone Studios and NetEase Games