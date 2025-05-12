Stellar Blade PC, Complete Edition Release Date Revealed

ShiftUp’s hit action title Stellar Blade has finally secured a release date for its PC version, as well as its Complete Edition. Previously revealed to launch in Summer 2025 at the February State of Play, the action game has been renowned as one of 2024’s best titles for its impressive cinematics, gorgeous graphics, and thrilling story. Now, not only can PC players be able to get their hands on the game, but they will also get the full experience with the Complete Edition. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too much longer, as it has been announced that Stellar Blade will hit PC on June 11th.

With the release, PC gamers will be able to play the PS5 exclusive with AI upscaling and unlocked frame rate, as well as 25 brand new costumes and an entirely new boss battle. Alongside the PC launch of Stellar Blade, a Complete Edition will be available on both PC and PlayStation 5 on the same day, June 11th. Within it, you’ll get all of the pre-order bonuses and cosmetics, as well as the Goddess of War: Nikke collaboration and the Nier: Automata collaboration.

Stellar Blade will launch on Pc on June 11th, 2025.

Below are all of the additions the Complete Edition of Stellar Blade will have:

Complete Edition bonuses Fluffy Bear Pack drone cosmetics Planet Diving Suit (Captain) for Eve

Downloadable Content Twin Expansion Pack NieR: Automata DLC Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC

Goddess of Victory: Nikke CD-Key Outfit CD-key to redeem the same limited Stellar Blade costume in Goddess of Victory: Nikke free-to-play mobile game from SHIFT UP



When Stellar Blade was released in 2024, many critics enjoyed the thrilling combat and Nier-inspired worldbuilding, as well as the fantastic soundtrack. In our review of the title, in which we gave it a 4 out of 5 score, we said that it “boasts some surprisingly involved combat systems and fantastic creature designs all in a relatively compact experience.” Stellar Blade still remains of PlayStation 5’s best titles, and is one PC players will finally get to try out.

While the PC version of Stellar Blade, alongside Stellar Blade Complete Edition, will launch on June 11th, pricing info, as of now, has yet to be released. We should learn more on this front soon, though, so stay tuned.