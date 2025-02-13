Stellar Blade Will Launch on PC in Summer 2025

One of PlayStation’s hit titles of 2024 is slashing its way to PC this Summer. Today, during the State of Play, Shift Up revealed that the futuristic action-centric Stellar Blade will be releasing on Steam this June. This news does confirm Shift Up’s plans to bring the title to PC, as they revealed last year in financial reports. The title will join other PlayStation-ported titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Days Gone, which is getting the remastered treatment in April.

While no specific date was given for when to expect it in the month, it does finally give fans a timeframe as to when they can play the critically-acclaimed title on PC. The PC version announcement also comes with the addition of a collaboration between Stellar Blade and the iOS title Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which is coming soon. This marks the second collaboration with another title, as, last year, the game united with one of its inspirations, Nier: Automata, as DLC.

The news about Stellar Blade on PC dates back to last Summer, as job descriptions for the company talked about PC development. It was later confirmed in November through the company’s financial reports. Shift Up, after seeing the success of the Chinese mega-hit Black Myth: Wukong, wanted to get in on the PC audiences.

“The [Stellar Blade PC] is being considered within 2025,” Shift Up wrote in their financial reports. “Considering the recent trends such as Steam’s growing share of the AAA game market and the global box office success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect to see more success on PC than consoles.”

Stellar Blade finally heads to PC this summer.

In Stellar Blade, you play as Eve, a futuristic soldier, as she charts her way through a post-apocalyptic world to save humanity from deadly monsters. Upon its release in April 2024, despite some controversy regarding clothing, the game was well-received by critics, with many enjoying the Nier: Automata-style gameplay and themes, as well as its beautiful graphics. Our review of the game for ComicBook, where we gave it a ⅘, said that “Stellar Blade boasts some surprisingly involved combat systems and fantastic creature designs all in a relatively compact experience.”

Stellar Blade is not the first PlayStation 5 title to make its way to PC. In fact, just this month, Square Enix’s RPG epic Final Fantasy VII Rebirth came to Steam, as did Insomniac’s superhero adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Those ports have been a bit rough around the edges, but, hopefully, the team at Shift Up will take their time to make Stellar Blade the best it can be for PC players.

Will you be playing Stellar Blade when it launches on PC in June? Have you played Stellar Blade? Let us know in the comments. Again, Stellar Blade’s PC version will launch sometime in June, with the Goddess of Victory: Nikke collaboration coming soon after. The PlayStation 5 version is available now for purchase at $69.99. For all things Stellar Blade and PlayStation, keep it here at ComicBook.