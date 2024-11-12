Stellar Blade Is Officially Heading to PC

Developer Shift Up has confirmed that its acclaimed action game Stellar Blade will be releasing on PC next year. Since arriving earlier in 2024 exclusively on PlayStation 5, there have been plenty of calls from fans to see Stellar Blade land on PC. This move is one that Shift Up itself has previously indicated it would be doing and has even started staffing up in an effort to create a PC port. Now, those previous

In its newest financial documents, Shift Up confirmed that Stellar Blade is indeed in the works for PC. Few details on this version of the game were shared, but it’s said to be targeting a release in 2025. As for its expectations of this port, Shift Up said that it anticipates the PC version of Stellar Blade to greatly outsell what was seen on PS5. To that end, Shift Up pointed to stunning sales of Black Myth: Wukong on Steam, which performed monumentally well.

“The [Stellar Blade PC] is being considered within 2025,” Shift Up wrote. “Considering the recent trends such as Steam’s growing share of the AAA game market and the global box office success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect to see more success on PC than consoles.”

Until the time in which Stellar Blade comes to PC, Shift Up says it’s going to keep sustaining the game’s current trajectory on PS5. To that end, it pointed to the upcoming collab DLC with Nier: Automata as one way in which it’s trying to keep fans engaged with Stellar Blade.

“To enhance the IP value and maintain momentum, we have been consistently releasing content patches and updates, which has helped sustain the game’s popularity,” Shift Up continued. “With the addition of the Nier: Automata DLC and ongoing marketing activities, we plan to maintain the IP’s popularity until the platform expansion.”

To that end, the Nier: Automata DLC for Stellar Blade is set to go live next week on November 13th. At that time, the base game will also be receiving a massive new update which will finally add Photo Mode among other new improvements.