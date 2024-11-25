New Stellar Blade Update Released for PS5 With Patch Notes

Developer Shift Up has today released a new Stellar Blade update for PS5 consoles. In recent weeks, Stellar Blade has been getting a lot of renewed attention. This is primarily thanks to the release of its new Nier: Automata crossover DLC and Photo Mode update which went live not long ago. Now, Shift Up is making some new tweaks to Stellar Blade to resolve various problems that have come about in the wake of that content drop.

Downloadable right now on PS5, this new Stellar Blade update is a pretty small one, all things considered. Shift Up has specifically pushed out five different fixes for the game, most of which are related to Photo Mode. These problems were leading to some players experiencing game crashes, while others were finding their progress stopped in certain quests.

Moving forward, it’s not clear how many more updates for Stellar Blade might be in the pipeline for PS5. Shift Up has already said in recent days that it’s preparing to release a PC version of Stellar Blade with this port potentially launching in 2025. As such, it seems that ongoing patches for the PS5 version of the game might be on the backburner, although new updates could always arrive if players end up discovering more problems.

To see everything that this new Stellar Blade update today has fixed, you can view the full patch notes below.