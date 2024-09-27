Stellar Blade Update Somehow Makes Some Outfits Even More NSFW

A new update for Shift Up's PS5 game Stellar Blade dropped last night, but it wasn't until Friday that we got the patch notes from the developer to show what'd changed. Prior to that, however, players had already started picking up on some unexpected changes which, in a twist compared to some of the censorship fuss the game was embroiled in at its launch, actually appear to have made some of Eve's outfits even more revealing. It's unclear right now just how many of these outfits are affected, but both Shift Up and Stellar Blade players themselves have shared evidence to support those claims.

The official patch notes for the new Stellar Blade update of course didn't say anything about making outfits more revealing or otherwise, but the closest we get to any kind of acknowledgement of the sort is a line saying the update includes "Visual improvements of conflicts between EVE's body." That's pretty vague, but a video shared by Shift Up that accompanied the patch notes below shows the before and after effects on one outfit with some noticeable changes.

Stellar Blade Patch Notes

You can still enjoy the "Summer Event" at the Oasis by turning on/off the summer event content toggle.

The summer event BGM (Don't Forget Me) is now available at the camp.

You can mark pins on the map by pressing □ button on the map.

You can use favorites feature on EVE's equipment.

New item "Ammo Package" is now available for purchase, which allows you to stock up on all ammunitions to max at once.

Purchase confirmation pop-up will be shown when spending over 15,000 golds to prevent any unintentional spend.

Visual improvements of conflicts between EVE's body.

Various other bug fixes.

Prior to Shift Up's video, another Twitter user shared the clip below which showed another effect of the Stellar Blade update. If they aren't full bodysuits, many of Eve's outfits feature skirts which now interact differently with wind effects.

While much of the Stellar Blade conversation since release has been about Eve's appearances and her many outfits, the game itself is legitimately an excellent game filled with tons of collectibles to fuel completionists and enemies and bosses that are surprisingly challenging at times. It's only on the PS5 right now, though a PC version is hopefully coming soon so that more can experience Shift Up's Stellar Blade. Both Stellar Blade and Helldivers 2 are coming to Astro Bot, too, so if you've been playing PlayStation's latest first-party exclusive, be on the lookout for Eve to come to the game in a future update.