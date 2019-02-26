‘Steven Universe’ Invades ‘Minecraft’ With New Mash-Up Pack

Fans of the hit Cartoon Network series Steven Universe and the game Minecraft will be happy to know that the two are now mingling with one another thanks to a recently released Mash-Up pack.

“Steven enters the Minecraft universe in this Diamond-worthy Mash-up,” the description reads. “Contains Steven Universe themed skins, textures, original music from the show, and all your favorite locations, from Beach City to Homeworld. Believe in Steven!”

Steven Universe x Minecraft Mash-Up Pack is here! 👾💎 Join the Universe HERE! //t.co/fa0IJWAyMg Available:

iOS | GooglePlay | Kindle Fire | Gear VR | Fire OS | Windows 10 | Xbox One | PS4 | Switch pic.twitter.com/vKEdqGk6yu — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) February 26, 2019

As can be seen in the video above, all of the Crystal Gems are present with this new Minecraft pack. In addition to this, other supporting characters from the show are also included, which will make carrying out your adventures through Beach City even better.

For more on Steven Universe:

“The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero Steven is the “little brother” of the group. The goofball is learning to save the world using the magical powers that come from his bellybutton and he goes on magical adventures with the rest of the Crystal Gems, even though he’s not as powerful — or smart — as fellow group members Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. Despite his shortcomings, Steven usually finds a surprising way to save the day.”

The Steven Universe x Minecraft Mash-Up Pack is available now in the Marketplace for 990 Minecoins. The blending of the two also has fans wondering what an episode of the show stylized like Minecraft would be like, and I can’t help but wonder the same. Who knows, maybe we’ll see something of the sort down the road from fans now that these textures and characters are in-game. All we have to do is believe.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to check out Beach City and hang out with the Crystal Gems in Minecraft? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!