Steven Universe: Save the Light Reveals New Homeworld Gem

A new trailer has been released for Steven Universe: Save the Light that gives Steven Universe fans their first look at a brand new Homeworld Gem known as Hessonite.

Steven Universe has done pretty well with maintaining a solid cast of the core Gems – Pearl, Amethyst, Peridot, and the Fusion Gem, Garnet – and while they add new Gems occasionally in the TV show to expand the story, Hessonite is a Homeworld Gem that hasn’t been seen prior to her reveal in the upcoming Steven Universe game. The trailer shown above was released for Steven Universe: Save the Light by Cartoon Network on Monday and provides fans with their first look at the new Gem.

Hessonite is the main protagonist of the game with an appearance and personality certainly fitting that of a game’s villain. With a haughty attitude and a flashy appearance, this new Homeworld Gem comes crashing down in her ship and demands that the Light Prism be returned to her, a command that the Prism promptly follows as it glides back to Hessonite.

Hessonite appears to be an interesting character and villain for the new game, but whether she’ll mesh well with the rest of the Steven Universe ensemble remains to be seen. Below is a description of the new Gem provided by Cartoon Network to give a better understanding of the upcoming character:

“A pompous Homeworld commander, Hessonite directs the previously showcased Squaridot and has come to Earth to turn the Prism back into a powerful weapon after taking it from Steven,” the description reads. “She is voiced in the game by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, Christine Baranski.”

The upcoming Steven Universe title is the sequel to the mobile Steven Universe game called Attack the Light, but this time, the game is making the transition to consoles instead of the mobile platform. Those who plan on playing the game on the PlayStation 4 will get a shot at the game before the Xbox One, but only for a few days.

Steven Universe: Save the Light is priced at $24.99 and is scheduled to release on Oct. 31 for the PlayStation 4 with the Xbox One version releasing on Nov. 3.