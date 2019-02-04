The Highly Anticipated ‘Wingspan’ Board Game Is Live on Amazon

Whenever Stonemaier Games releases a new product, you can bet that it will be something you need to have in your board game collection. So it’s not surprising that their upcoming game Wingspan (designed by Elizabeth Hargrave) is one of the most anticipated games of 2019.

If you want to have a copy of Wingspan on day one, head on over to Amazon and reserve a copy while you can. The game has already sold out in pre-order via Stonemaier’s own website, so you’ll definitely want to jump on this sooner rather than later. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date of March 8th, 2019.

Stonemaier Games describes Wingspan as “a competitive, medium-weight, card-driven, engine-building board game for 1-5 players” that can be completed in 40 to 70 minutes. You and your friends play the role of bird enthusiasts who are “seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves”. Early reviews have been stellar, with many reserving special praise for the beauty of the game’s gorgeous artwork and design.

Stonemaier Games notes that if you enjoy Terraforming Mars and Gizmos, Wingspan should be right up your alley. The official description for the game reads:

“Wingspan is a competitive bird-collection, engine-building Game for 1-5 players. You are bird enthusiasts researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your aviary. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). these habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower. Lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points accumulated from birds, bonus cards, end-of-round goals, eggs, cached food, and tucked birds.”

