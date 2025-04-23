New York Times Strands Answers for April 23rd

Can’t seem to figure out today’s Strands? Fortunately, we at ComicBook have solved the puzzle and have everything you need to solve April 23rd’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Combine the fun of NYT games like Wordle with the challenge of Connections and you got yourself the nostalgic word searching game of Strands. Today’s theme, “What a softie!”, is one of those themes that, while tricky to start, gets more obvious as you go. In any case, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Elder Scrolls or big trees. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Elder Scrolls, potential words would be game titles in Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series like Oblivion and Skyrim.

Today’s Strands theme is “What a softie!”

In terms of today, April 23rd’s puzzle, the theme does have some good context clues but is tougher to get right away, unlike others this week. The theme for today’s Strands is “What a softie!”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially ‘softie’. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram has to do with a texture that is soft.

When trying to find where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Get Fuzzy.

There’s nothing like a warm fuzzy feeling to get you comfortable and these words are all about that, even if they aren’t too friendly or snuggleable. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 23rd’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Slippers

Duckling

Get Fuzzy

Caterpillar

Peach

Chenille

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!