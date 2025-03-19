New York Times Strands Answers for March 19th

Today’s Strands giving you a hard time? As luck would have it, we’ve got everything you need to know to solve March 19th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, from today’s answers, the Spangram, as well as hints, tips, and tricks to aid you in the future. There are a plethora of titles available from The New York Times, like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Connections, yet the engaging word-search gameplay of Strands keeps fans coming back. The theme for today, “Upright and Grand” is certainly a head-turner, much like March 17th. Regardless, we at ComicBook have completed today’s Strands puzzle and can help you figure out the theme and answers.

For Strands, the goal is simple: locate words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. When it comes to the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. Almost always, it will be a phrase or word, like bathroom items or Arkham Asylum. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Arkham Asylum, potential words would be Batman villains like Joker or Poison Ivy.

Today’s Strands theme is “Upright and Grand”.

For today, March 19th, the topic is a bit vague, much like yesterday’s, but at least has more than four letters. The theme for today’s Strands is “Upright and Grand”. The usage of Upright and Grand does seem to draw attention, especially since the two don’t make a phrase. Knowing the words for themes like these helps start the search for ones like them in the grid. There are seven different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram involves things that make up an instrument.

As you look for the Spangram in Strands, remember that the word will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Piano Parts.

If you want to know all the words, which are all parts of a piano, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Hammers

Frame

Strings

Piano Parts

Cover

Pedals

Keyboard

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.