New York Times Strands Answers for March 20th

Trying to figure out how to solve today’s Strands? We’ve got you covered, as we have everything you need to know to complete March 20th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, from today’s answers, the Spangram, as well as hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Strands is one of the many games available from The New York Times like Connections and Wordle, but differs with its fun word-search gameplay. The theme for today, “Wetland Patrol” is a bit more on the tamer side than previous puzzles. Still, we at ComicBook have completed today’s puzzle and have what you need to figure out the theme and answers.

The gameplay of Strands focuses on locating words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To find the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. Almost always, it will be a phrase or word, like book genres or cereals. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of book genres, potential words would be horror or romance.

Today’s Strands theme is “Wetland Patrol”.

For today, March 20th, the theme is a lot more manageable, which is refreshing giving the recent string of tough ones like March 17th and March 18th. The theme for today’s Strands is “Wetland Patrol”. The combination of Wetland and Patrol is interesting, so thinking along those lines does help with this, as well as in other Strands puzzles. There are seven different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is the name of an water-loving animal.

When you look for the Spangram in Strands, keep in mind that it will always spans from one side to the other, hence the moniker. Always check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Wading Bird.

If you want to know all the words, which are all birds that stay near the water, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Bittern

Flamingo

Wading Bird

Spoonbill

Stork

Egret

Ibis

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!