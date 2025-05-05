New York Times Strands Answers for May 5th

Is today’s NYT Strands serving you up something fierce? Luckily, we at ComicBook have solved the puzzle and have everything you need to solve May 5th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to a couple of hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Strands, which launched last year after Connections and Wordle, features some enjoyable wordplay served in its nostalgic word search format. Today’s theme, “On the side”, is on the vaguer side, but once you get it, you may be quite salty. Regardless, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

For The New York Times’ Strands, players have to find several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or a word, like sciences or painters. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of painters, potential words would be names of painters like Monet or Picasso.

Today’s Strands theme is “On the side:.

With May 5th’s Strands, unlike yesterday’s Star Wars puzzle, we don’t have much to play off of at base level. The theme for today’s Strands is “On the side”. With puzzles like today’s, it’s good to remember that you should take each word seriously and spot any words that seem out of place or notable. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something that goes great with burgers and milkshakes.

When searching for the Spangram in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is French Fries.

These salty snacks are one of the most popular side orders at restaurants. Today’s words are all the forms those super spuds can take as fries. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 5th’s Strands, they are as follows:

Shoestring

Steak

French Fries

Curly

Home

Waffle

Crinkle

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.