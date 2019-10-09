Stranger Things Is Heading to Rocket League

While it’s been known that the fan-favorite Rocket League event Haunted Hallows would be returning to the video game this season, Rocket League developer Psyonix has now revealed that the hit Netflix series Stranger Things will headline the whole thing with several event items and even a limited-time arena.

“This Halloween, all roads lead to Farmstead (The Upside Down),” Psyonix’s blog post announcing the collaboration states. “This terrifying take on the once-whimsical Farmstead Arena is watched over by the maddening Mind Flayer, so make sure to look after your teammates.”

Here are all of the Stranger Things-theme doodads, according to a press release that players can collection during the event:

Camp Know Where Topper

Demogorgon Player Banner

DEMOgorgon Player Title

Hawaiian Hopper Decal

Scoops Ahoy Avatar Border

Starcourt Wheels

Stranger Things Boost

The vast majority of these items specifically reference the most recent season of Stranger Things while others are a little broader, but overall, the entirety seem to basically nail the feeling of the thing. And the Farmstead (The Upside Down) arena looks particularly spooky.

Stranger Things is coming to Rocket League throughout Haunted Hallows starting next week! Check out the full announcement, if you dare! https://t.co/Sw1lldmFrm pic.twitter.com/fPZ1YxZR6Y — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 9, 2019

The Haunted Hallows event, and all its Stranger Things-influenced goodness, is set to begin started October 14th after the upcoming Rocket League update and will run until November 11th. After it concludes, players will still be able to purchase in-game items via the event store for three days following that, which is typical for events of this sort.

Rocket League is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game title right here.