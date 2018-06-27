Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Getting New Update This Week

Ever since its release, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection has been stirring up all kinds of brawling memories for newcomers and veterans alike with a dozen titles to choose from. Now, Capcom is about to optimize the game to make it better.

A new patch will be available for most versions of Street Fighter starting tomorrow, making a number of improvements to matchmaking and performance. You can see the changes that are going into each version of the game below with more information on the Capcom page here.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

PlayStation 4 Version

A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online.

Lobby issues have been improved.

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.

Various localization improvements.

Xbox One Version

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.

Various localization improvements.

Note: The Xbox One version of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection currently uses Microsoft’s system for optimizing matchmaking for users with strong signals. Therefore, a matchmaking filter was not implemented.

PC Version

A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online.

A fix for direct input controllers where some users were unable to use diagonal movements.

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.

The only version that isn’t being patched is the Nintendo Switch edition, to which Capcom noted the following:

“We are currently wrapping up work on the Switch version of this patch, which should also improve matchmaking for players. We want to ensure we deliver the best quality of fixes and require a little more time to do so for this version. We’ll be sure to notify you once we have a solid release date. Thank you for your patience!”

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.