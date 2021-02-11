New Street Fighter 5 Character Leaks Ahead of Reveal

✖

Another Street Fighter V character has leaked ahead of its reveal, and this time, it looks like it’s Eleven who’s set to join the game soon. The humanoid, shapeshifting fighter was leaked through some information sent out by Twitch which encouraged people to check out a recap of all the Street Fighter V announcements, only those announcements hadn’t happened yet. A release timeframe for the character is not yet known.

The reveal is to happen alongside a discussion about the game’s Winter Update with an exclusive look at Eleven offered then, according to the information sent out by Twitch. Twitter user AllGamesDelta shared a screenshot of the message that revealed too much alongside an image of Eleven for reference if you’re not already familiar with the fighter.

Twitch accidentally leaks the identity of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition's final Season 5 character It's Eleven, the precursor to Street Fighter III's Twelve https://t.co/SG0EABqd79 pic.twitter.com/PreEJ8NDPp — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) February 11, 2021

While Capcom and the Street Fighter series have had an unfortunate history with DLC characters getting leaked, this reveal wasn’t totally unexpected to those who’ve been keeping up with the teasers about the announcements to come. The official Street Fighter account over on Twitter reminded people that there’d be news about the game on February 11th, only the account made it a point to type out “February Eleven” instead of using the numeral. A telling emoji of a pair of eyes at the end of the tweet hinted at there being more to the words than just a reminder of an announcement, so at least people already had an idea that the DLC character would be Eleven and weren’t totally spoiled.

Even with the character leaked, there’s still much more to learn about Eleven from the showcase. Movesets and other details about the DLC character should be shown off along with everything else that Capcom might be planning to talk about pertaining to the Winter Update. All those reveals are scheduled to take place today on February 11th at 9 a.m. PST through the Capcom Fighters Twitch channel for those interested in catching the news as it comes.

Capcom should officially reveal Eleven as the next DLC character within the next few hours, so keep an eye on the Twitch channel and the game’s social media accounts to see more of Eleven as the day continues.