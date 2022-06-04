Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Leaks, Capcom Responds

✖

Since Street Fighter 6's reveal from Thursday, the game's been the subject of numerous leaks showing off characters and now gameplay. Footage which showed Cammy's moves leaked just recently alongside a video of Ken, both of which were characters who were spotted in the roster leak that happened first. In the wake of those leaks, Capcom has since issued a vague statement addressing the accidental sightings by saying "we've all seen things we weren't supposed to see."

Several of the original roster leaks have already been taken down via copyright claims, but given how widely circulated those images are by now, they're certainly out there for people to see. Similar takedowns are befalling the Cammy gameplay, but it hasn't been totally removed just yet. You can see it below, for example, at least while it's still around to be seen.

Cammy, Street Fighter 6 Leak. Ultra. pic.twitter.com/ux20mCAE35 — ARCADE PRESS ⛩ Media House (@ArcadePress) June 3, 2022

Those kinds of leaks aren't wholly unexpected with big games like this that naturally sticks to a roster of characters which provides ample opportunities for character-based leaks, but the fact that they're happening so soon after the game's big reveal has gotten people's attention. Some have questioned whether or not these leaks were purposeful given how quickly they emerged, but that's of course just speculation on the part of some Street Fighter fans at this point.

Intended or not, Capcom has at least acknowledged these leaks. The publisher tweeted on Friday to address the leaks in a roundabout way while thanking people for their support.

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022

Street Fighter 6 still has a while to go before it's released since the game isn't scheduled to be out until 2023, so we'll likely see more leaks like these as development continues if these are already happening so early on.

Aside from Street Fighter, Capcom put on a big showing during PlayStation's State of Play event with two more reveals shared there. The company announced the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4 and also confirmed that Resident Evil Village would be getting a VR version. Resident Evil 4's remake will also be out in 2023, but there's no known release date yet for Village's VR version.