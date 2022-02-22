Street Fighter 6 Logo Looks Very Similar to $80 Adobe Clipart

This week, Capcom debuted a brief teaser for Street Fighter 6. The trailer didn’t give fans much to go on, but it did feature a surprising new logo. Past Street Fighter games have all shared a distinctive, colorful style, but the new logo abandoned tradition for a minimalistic black-and-white design with the letters “SF” and a small “6.” Most fans seem to absolutely hate the design, and many have compared it to bad clipart. Well, it seems the comparison is apt, as Ars Technica creative director Aurich Lawson has found an $80 stock photo on Adobe’s site that looks… very similar!

On Twitter, Lawson shared an image from the Adobe site, as well as a link to purchase a license for the design. While Capcom’s design does have some differences from the stock image, Lawson stated in a follow-up Tweet that it’s “too close to believe it wasn’t the starting point.” Lawson’s initial Tweet can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/aurich/status/1495847474103484416

Street Fighter 6‘s logo isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but Capcom spent a solid week building hype for this reveal, only for the discourse to be dominated by the design. It’s impossible to say for certain if the logo really was based on this Adobe template, but Capcom might have spent a little more time on the design if the company had known it would result in this kind of backlash! The whole thing has left a bad first impression, and that’s not how Capcom wanted to start off the celebration of Street Fighter’s 35th anniversary.

More information on Street Fighter 6 won’t be arriving until later this year, and there is no planned release date for the game, as of this writing. Given the negativity surrounding the design, it wouldn’t be surprising if the game has a new logo the next time Capcom shows off Street Fighter 6. For now, fans will just have to see how things play out!

What do you think of the Street Fighter 6 logo? Do you think Capcom used this template as a starting point? Let us know in the commentsor share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!