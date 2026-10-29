Nintendo Switch 2 Gets PS5 Exclusive From 2025 in New Stealth Release

A PS5 console exclusive from 2025, one of the better PS5 games of last year, has been stealth-released onto the Nintendo Switch 2 via the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, for those on the previous Nintendo console, the Nintendo Switch, there is no Switch version, so Nintendo fans on the older machine will not be able to play the new release until they make the upgrade. Meanwhile, those interested on Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be able to play the PS5 game until they fork over $30 on the Nintendo eShop to its developer, Giant Squid.

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For those who haven’t booted up the Nintendo eShop yet, Giant Squid — the developer behind 2016’s Abzu and 2020’s The Pathless — has released its 2025 PS5 and PC game on Switch 2, ending its PS5 console exclusivity in the process. This appears to be a straight port with nothing new, which will be a little disappointing for Switch 2 users who have had to wait over a year to get their hands on the game. That said, what they are getting is one of 2025’s best games, hailed as “amazing” last year by PS Plus subscribers. While the game was free with PS Plus at its launch, there is no similar offer for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

This stealth release joins another new Nintendo Switch 2 stealth release, which saw a PS1 exclusive from yesteryear brought to Nintendo platforms for the first time. Meanwhile, it’s arguably the most noteworthy Switch 2 release between now and the imminent Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, making it a great holdover until the Switch 2’s most highly anticipated release so far.

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One of 2025’s Great Games

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is an atmospheric adventure game where players ride a hoversword in a barren wasteland, bringing life back to it as they go. The game is only about 3 to 4 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 10 hours with the game. There isn’t much content, but what is there is deeply resonant. To this end, there’s a reason it has an 88 on Metacritic and won awards like Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

For those who want constant stimulation through action, this is probably not going to be for you. It’s a chill, beautiful, and atmospheric game that is more about the journey than how you get there. There’s not a lot of traditional video game action, beyond shredding it on a hoverboard sword, and there isn’t much in terms of story. The latter is primarily replaced with environmental storytelling.

“Surf across the surreal undulating landscapes of the Necropolis on a quest to unveil a lost ocean teeming with life in Sword of the Sea,” reads an official description of the game. In a world where the terrain flows in waves, ride a hovering sword to speed over shifting seas of sand, magma, and ice. Build momentum to achieve great speeds and catch big air as you explore skatepark-like ruins, lost in the tides of the Necropolis. Your quest is to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land.”

This new release isn’t surprising, as Giant Squid eventually brought its previous two games to Nintendo platforms, but those took two and three years to happen. This is the quickest turnaround for Nintendo fans, and in this aspect, it’s a surprise.

Meanwhile, if this new Nintendo Switch 2 release does not tickle your fancy, there are, of course, plenty of other options. To this end, an award-winning game from 2022 just came to the Switch 2, and it’s actually free for some.