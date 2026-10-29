The Elder Scrolls 6’s Official Title to Reportedly Be Revealed Very Soon

After years of silence, Bethesda is claimed to be preparing to reveal the official title for The Elder Scrolls 6 very soon. Since its announcement back in 2018, very little has been said about the next mainline Elder Scrolls game. Although those at Bethesda have provided development updates on the project from time to time, news on the setting, story, and official name of the game have remained shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, it sounds like this ongoing silence shouldn’t continue much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Verge, Bethesda is said to be preparing to finally announce the name of The Elder Scrolls 6 in an announcement that could happen in November. The title, which is claimed to be The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, was one that many fans actually unearthed earlier this year, as this name was found to have been tucked away within Starfield. Although it’s widely been presumed that this will be the game’s name, Bethesda seems to now be ready to confirm as much.

As for the timing of this news, Bethesda is reportedly planning this announcement to line up with the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. The acclaimed and ever-popular RPG launched on November 11, 2011, and has since been remastered and ported to numerous other platforms. While Skyrim remains a fixture of the RPG space to this day, Bethesda is now ready to finally begin turning the page.

New Elder Scrolls 6 Story Details Revealed

While Bethesda is said to be only revealing the title for The Elder Scrolls 6 next month, The Verge also shared some new details on the game’s story. As for its setting, TES6 will reportedly take place in Hammerfell and will center around the history of the titular Elder Scrolls. While these ancient texts have appeared in past installments in the series, they often haven’t been fleshed out very much. Presumably, however, Sentinel will finally change this.

For now, there remains very little that we know about The Elder Scrolls 6 in an official capacity. Bethesda and its parent company, Microsoft, have yet to given even a broad launch window for the game, nor have platforms for the project been confirmed. While it’s widely assumed that The Elder Scrolls 6 will come to PlayStation hardware in addition to Xbox and PC, it’s hard to know for sure if this will be the case in light of Xbox going back to making some titles exclusive to its own ecosystem.

How do you feel about potentially getting a name for The Elder Scrolls 6? And when do you think that the longt-awaited RPG will actually end up seeing the light of day? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.