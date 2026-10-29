New Legend of Zelda Switch 2 Console Delayed by Some Stores Ahead of Ocarina of Time Remake

The new Zelda special edition version of the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed at some stores at the last minute. While Nintendo’s new remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time won’t be arriving until next week on November 5th, the new Zelda version of the Switch 2, which is releasing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise, is launching today, October 29th. Unfortunately, for those who were planning to run out to pick up this new Switch 2 for themselves today, the console has been suddenly delayed due to unforeseen issues.

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Revealed by one user on Reddit, Walmart sent out notifications to customers today that the Zelda 40th anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 may not be available in select stores “due to a supply chain delay”. As a result, Walmart has put in a sale block at these stores for the hardware so that it can first fulfill pre-orders that customers have made. This block is said to remain in place until November 6th at the very least, at which point it could be extended once again.

While other retailers have yet to share similar news when it comes to the Zelda-themed Switch 2, there’s a chance that there could be delays at other storefronts as well. Since this is the first special edition model of the Switch 2 that Nintendo has released, pre-orders and general interest in the hardware have been incredibly high and have potentially outpaced the stock of the platform that Nintendo has been able to manufacture. As such, similar shortages could end up being seen at Target, Amazon, Best Buy, or elsewhere.

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The only good news with this situation is that, as mentioned, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time itself won’t be arriving on Switch 2 until next week. As such, those who have purchased the special edition Switch 2 console for the sole purpose of playing Ocarina of Time still have some time remaining before the game actually comes out. Hopefully, for anyone who has been impacted by these delays, they’ll be able to get ahold of the new Switch 2 before the Ocarina of Time remake goes live on November 5th.

Are you looking to pick up the Zelda 40th anniversary Switch 2 for yourself this week? And if so, have you experienced delays of your own? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.